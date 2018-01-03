10,758 SPOs engaged in last two years in J-K

Over 10,758 Special Police Officers (SPOs) were engaged in the last two years in and with over 83 per cent of them getting selected from militancy-prone districts of the valley, said today.



While 8992 SPOs were engaged in zone, 1,457 were appointed in zone, the chief minister, who is minister- in-charge (Home), said in a written reply in the Assembly.



In addition, 309 others were selected for other wings of police like Armed, (CID), crime wing, railway, security, traffic and Special Security Group (SSG), she said.The highest number of 1,392 SPOs were engaged in border district of followed by 1,377 in district and 1,275 in district, the said.The four districts of Anantnag, Kulgam, Shopian and in south Kashmir, saw a total of 2,556 SPO appointments in 2016 and 2017.district leads with 885 appointments followed by Anantnag (812), Kulgam (531) and Shopian (328), Mufti said.In zone, 385 SPOs were engaged in district, including 23 in Police Control Room. It was followed by Rajouri (270), Udhampur (185), Doda(142), Reasi(136), Ramban (115), Kathua (64), Sabma(58), Poonch (52) and Kishtwar (50) during the last two years.Among them, 1,406 were appointed last year against 51 in the previous year, Mufti said.

