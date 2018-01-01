10 foreigners killed in Costa Rica plane crash: ministry

A small passenger plane crashed in today, killing all 12 people on board, most of whom were foreign tourists, a for the public security ministry said.



The aircraft, a single-propellor Caravan, came down in a mountainous area near the beach town of in the country's Guanacaste peninsula, the spokesman, Carlos Hidalgo, said on his page.



"It is a private plane with 10 foreign passengers and two local crew members," a separate security ministry statement said.Hidalgo published images of the crash site, showing flaming wreckage strewn across the terrain.The said it was aware of the crash and was "trying to confirm if any US citizens are on board.

