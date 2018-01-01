10 US citizens, 2 locals killed in Costa Rica plane crash

A plane carrying 10 US citizens and two local crew-members crashed in a wooded area, killing all aboard, Costa Rica's said.



The posted photographs and video of the showing burning wreckage of the plane in Guanacaste, northwest



Authorities said yesterday evening that so far they had only a list of passengers provided by the and were awaiting official confirmation of their identities.A family in the suburbs of said five of the dead Americans were relatives on vacation. They identified them as Bruce and and their sons Matthew, and Zachary, all of Scarsdale."We are in utter shock and disbelief right now," Bruce Steinberg's sister, Tamara Steinberg Jacobson, wrote on She also confirmed the deaths in an interview withRabbi of the in Scarsdale said the Steinbergs were involved in philanthropy and local Jewish groups. "They will be deeply missed," he told theAt a conference, Enio Cubillo, of Costa Rica Civil Aviation, said the Nature Air charter flight took off just after noon yesterday from Punta Islita and was headed for the capital of when it crashed.Cubillo said the cause was under investigation.He identified the as and described him as very experienced. Former Costa Rican said via that Retana was her cousin.The same plane had arrived in Punta Islita yesterday morning from and was delayed in landing by strong winds, Cubillo said.Nature Air did not respond to phone and email messages.

