12-year-old girl kidnapped by men in car in Haryana's Gurgaon

A 12-year-old girl returning with her minor sister from her father's work place was allegedly kidnapped by men in a car near a village in this district, a said today. The incident happened on Friday when the victim along with her 7-year-old sister was returning home from the factory where her father works, the said. "A car screeched to a halt and the occupants pulled the elder sister into the vehicle, following which the younger sister rushed home and informed her mother after which the incident was reported to the police," the said. A case of kidnapping has been registered of against unknown persons, he said. We have made 10 teams to trace the victim, the said. The victim's family hail from Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh, police said.

She and her sister often visited the factory to hand over the lunch box to her father, the added. The incident comes at a time when several gory incidents of crime against women in recent days have shaken the state of

