13 monkeys die in fire at UK safari park attraction

Officials say 13 monkeys have died in a fire at a safari park in



The fire started today in the monkey house at Woburn Safari Park, located 80 kilometers north of



A said staff and fire crews rushed to the scene but the 13 monkeys could not be saved.Early indications are that other animals were not injured. The safari park houses a wide variety of animals including elephants, lions and zebras.Officials say the cause of the fire is being investigated.The fire follows a December 23 blaze at Zoo that killed an aardvark and four meerkats.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)