JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

French President Macron to visit China next week

Hero MotoCorp sales up 43% in December at 4,72,731 units
Business Standard

13 monkeys die in fire at UK safari park attraction

AP  |  London 

Officials say 13 monkeys have died in a fire at a safari park in England.

The fire started today in the monkey house at Woburn Safari Park, located 80 kilometers north of London.


A spokesman said staff and fire crews rushed to the scene but the 13 monkeys could not be saved.

Early indications are that other animals were not injured. The safari park houses a wide variety of animals including elephants, lions and zebras.

Officials say the cause of the fire is being investigated.

The fire follows a December 23 blaze at London Zoo that killed an aardvark and four meerkats.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, January 02 2018. 16:17 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements