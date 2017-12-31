13 TN fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan Navy

Thirteen fishermen from this island were arrested by the Sri today for allegedly fishing near close to the island nation's coast, Fisheries department officials here said.



The fishermen have been taken to along with their two boats, A Manikandan said.



Meanwhile, 69 fishermen who have been released by Sri Lankan courts would arrive here later today, Fisheries department officials said.Twenty-seven fishermen from the state were arrested by the on December 12 for allegedly fishing near

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)