130 km of roads constructed every day under PMGSY: Govt

An average 130 km of roads are being constructed every day under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak (PMGSY), the highest in the last 7 years, Union Gadkari claimed today.



Gadkari said in that the central has taken a decision to accelerate the execution of PMGSY to substantially complete the habitation connectivity as per the core network of plan by March 2019.



"The pace of construction under PMGSY has also been speeded up in the last three years and the average construction reached the level of 130 km per day during 2016- 17, which is highest in the last 7 years," he said duringGadkari, the for Road Transport and Highways, was replying on behalf of Rural Development Singh Tomar.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)