14 killed, 21 injured as birthday bash turns into tragedy in

A fire that started at a rooftop hosting a birthday party spread rapidly through the building, killing 14 people, most of them women, shortly after midnight in a posh locality, officials said today.



The fire, which also injured 21 people, started after 12.30 am in the "1 Above" on the terrace, and spread to Mojo on the third floor one level below, said an of the civic body,



Most of the victims, who included 11 women, died of asphyxiation, said Avinash Supe, of the where the injured and dead were brought.Some reports said among those dead is the woman who was celebrating her birthday but this could not be independently confirmed.The two gutted pubs are located in the Trade House Building in Kamala Mills compound in Lower Parel area, a popular night spot as well as commercial hub housing several offices including national television channels."I was in the night shift. We heard people screaming at the Initially, we thought it is due to the party which was underway there," said Sanjay Jadhav, a programme producer of a channel."When I came out of my office, I saw that a fire has broken out at the roof top The main entrance of our office was blocked due to the flames," he said.The massive blaze engulfed the entire building in about 30 minutes and took several hours to be put out. The cause of the fire is not known.Arora, a doctor, told NDTV channel, she was at the 1"There was no time for anyone to reach out because the fire spread so rapidly. The staff members of the restaurant were trying to help the customers as much as possible," she told NDTV on the phone."There was a stampede and someone pushed me. People were running over me even as the ceiling above me was collapsing in flames," she said separately in a tweet. "Still don't know how I got out alive."Teams of fire brigade and police rushed to the spot and 35 injured people were pulled out from inside the and taken to hospital, a police said.Police have booked Hratesh Sanghvi, Jigar Sanghvi and Abhijeet Manka of C Grade Hospitality, which manages the pub, along with others, under various charges including cuplable homicide not amounting to murder.They are also charged IPC sections 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others).Two of those booked have been detained.Several media outlets, including TV channels Times Now, ET Now and TV9 Marathi, have offices in the complex.There have been allegations that civic authorities have turned a blind eye to construction irregularities and violation of fire safety norms in the compound.and Ram Nath Kovind expressed anguish over thetragedy."Anguished by the fire in My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. I pray that those injured recover quickly," the tweeted.also expressed grief, and said he has directed the to conduct an inquiry.said he had asked Fadnavis and the to order a special of all such pubs and hooka parlours in"Several such establishments at the Mills compound are illegal, part of which was regularised lately. The place where the blaze took place was illegal," he claimed.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)