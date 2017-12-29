14 killed, as many injured in Mumbai building fire

At least 14 people were killed and as many injured after a major fire in a building in Mills Compound in Lower Parel, an said.



The fire broke out shortly after midnight on the third floor of the four-storeyed building on Senapati Bapat Marg, a commercial hub of the city, a told



The injured were taken to the KEM, and Sion hospitals, the from the disaster management unit said.Several fire tenders, water tankers, emergency ambulance and police personnel rushed to the spot for rescue operation, he said.The building, in Central Mumbai, houses some commercial establishments including hotels.According to the official, the cause of the fire remains to be ascertained.

