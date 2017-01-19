15-20% consumption expenditure will become digital in 1 year: Nilekani

Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) former chairman on Thursday said with new payment systems like and in place, around 15-20 per cent of the country's personal consumption expenditure will become in next one year from the current level of 5 per cent.

"With new technologies like Bharat Interface for Money (BHIM), Unified Payment Interface (UPI), Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD), Aadhar micro ATM and Aadhar merchant pay, there will be significant push towards transactions because the infrastructure we will have is completely different from anywhere else," said at a event.

"My own estimate is that today about 5 per cent of personal consumption expenditure in India is digital, and I am very confident that next year or so, as much as 15-20 per cent of our consumption expenditure will be digital."

on Thursday launched uPOS, a solution where merchants can accept payment using UPI, from Federal Bank.

He said the usage of new payments technologies will reduce cash in the economy but increase the cash in the banking system.

said banks will also witness transactions fee changes.

"Historically, the banking system has seen high-value transactions with high transaction costs. They will now have to move to the world where the transaction value would be low, and the fee will be low, but the number of transactions would multiply many times," he said.

He further said the core banking systems of the banks will now have to deal with a very high level of real-time transactions which they are not used to.

"Banks will have to upgrade their core banking system to deal with this volume," he said.

said while demonetisation has had its challenges, it has accelerated the role of the country building the world's most advanced financial infrastructure.

"What demonetisation did was that it gave a sense of urgency to complete all the technical and regulatory impediments to create this ( payment infrastructure)," he said.

According to Nilekani, debit and credit cards will continue to be the payment modes as there is a section of the market that will need cards.

"Cards are very important for global travellers. But if everything goes well then the transactions will quickly overtake the cards transactions. There will more of them, maybe lesser value but there will be many more of them," he said.