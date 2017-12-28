18-yr-old girl raped by neighbour in UP, accused held

An 18-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour in a village in area here, following which the accused was arrested, police said today.



The incident took place on December 25 when the girl was alone in her house as her parents had gone out of station, said of Police (Rural) Shakya.



On the basis of a complaint filed by the girl's family, a case was registered in the matter and the accused was arrested, Shakya said.

