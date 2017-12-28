JUST IN
19 trains cancelled due to fog

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Fog in north India continued to play spoilsport for the railways with 19 trains being cancelled today.

A Northern Railway spokesperson said besides 19 trains being cancelled, 26 are arriving late here while seven others have been re-scheduled.


Northwestern plains including, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and West Uttar Pradesh are covered under fog, disrupting rail and road traffic.

Thu, December 28 2017. 10:05 IST

