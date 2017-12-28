19 trains cancelled due to fog

Fog in north India continued to play spoilsport for the railways with 19 trains being cancelled today.
A Northern Railway spokesperson said besides 19 trains being cancelled, 26 are arriving late here while seven others have been re-scheduled.
Northwestern plains including, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and West Uttar Pradesh are covered under fog, disrupting rail and road traffic.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU