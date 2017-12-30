192 Pak pilgrims denied visa by India for Nizamuddin's Urs: FO

today claimed that has denied visas to nearly 200 pilgrims who wanted to visit the country to participate in the ceremony of Hazrat Khawaja



The said in a statement that " regrets the last minute postponement and non-issuance of visas by India" for the visit of 192 devotees to participate in the ceremony (death anniversary) in from January 1- 8.



"As a result of this Indian decision, the Pakistani Zaireen (devotees) would be deprived of the opportunity to participate in the Urs, which is of special significance," the statement said.The visit was to take place under the provisions of the 1974 Pakistan- Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines and is an annual feature."This is unfortunate and runs counter to the letter and spirit of the and objective of people-to-people contacts," it saidThe statement said that besides being violative of the bilateral Protocol, and the basic human right to religious freedom, such measures also undermined the efforts aimed at improving the environment, increasing people-to-people contacts and normalising relations between the two countries."It is ironic that this was done on the occasion of of Hazrat who was a symbol of bringing communities closer to each other," the FO added.

