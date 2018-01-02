2.30 lakh complaints registered on Swachhata App monthly: Govt

On an average, 2.30 lakh and garbage-related complaints are registered every month on the 'Swachhata App', the said today.



The mobile application was launched on August 6, 2016.



"On Swachhata App, an average of two lakh thirty thousand (2,30,000) complaints per month are registered and two lakh ten thousand (2,10,000) complaints per month are redressed," of State for Housing and Urban Development Singh Puri said in the in reply to a question.He said monitoring of Swachh Mission-Urban (SBM-U) is done through a management information system platform on a web portal, where urban local bodies update the status of progress of components of SBM-U.The progress of the mission in states and cities is also reviewed during official visits and video conferences."Swachh Survekshan survey also evaluates the cleanliness of cities once a year," the said.

