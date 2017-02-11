Two AIADMK Lok Sabha MPs join Panneerselvam camp

TRENDING ON BS
With this, Panneerselvam has got a shot in the arm in a revolt against V K Sasikala

Press Trust of India  |  Chennai 

Caretaker Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam got a shot in the arm when two All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) Lok Sabha MPs on Saturday joined his camp.

AIADMK MPs from Namakkal and Krishnagiri, P R Sundaram and K Ashok Kumar on Saturday extended support to Panneerselvam, who has raised a banner of revolt against AIADMK General Secretary V K Sasikala.

He has also launched a signature campaign to convert the Poes Garden residence of his predecessor, the late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, into a memorial.

He had earlier made an announcement in this regard.

In a rarely seen intra-party political tussle in the AIADMK, Panneerselvam openly revolted against Sasikala on February 7, two days after she was elected the Legislature Party leader for her elevation as Chief Minister.

He had alleged that he was forced to step down as Chief Minister to make way for Sasikala.

