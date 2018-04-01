Two Army jawans killed in encounter at Shopian in South Kashmir: Officials

Two Army jawans were on Sunday killed in separate encounters in south in which eight militants, including "top commanders", were also gunned down, police said.

Two civilians were also killed and dozens of others injured in clashes that broke out between protestors and security forces following three separate encounters in several parts of the region.

The police said that an ultra had also surrendered before the security forces in district.

Security forces launched anti-militancy operations last night at three places simultaneously in south following information about the presence of large number of militants there, a said.

He said the militants had assembled at these places to hold meetings about their plan to carry out subversive activities, including targeting security personnel and political workers.

While one militant was killed and another surrendered before the forces at Dialgam in district, seven ultras were killed in a gunbattle at Draggad in district, the said.

He said that another gunbattle took place at Kachdooru and two Army jawans were killed in the encounter.

of Police (DGP) S P Vaid confirmed the killing of eight militants.

"One terrorist killed in Dialgam after efforts of his family/ failed to surrender, one caught alive. In Draggad 7 (seven) bodies of terrorists recovered including top commanders," he said on

The third encounter was on in Kachdoora area of where some civilians were trapped, Vaid said.

"Encounter also going on in Kachdoora Shopian, some civilian trapped efforts to rescue them on," the DGP said.

Clashes between protestors and security forces broke out soon after the news of militant killings spread in several parts of south

The protestors at Draggad and Kachdoora hurled stones at the security forces who responded by opening firing, the said.

He said two civilians have died so far while dozens others were injured.

Several of the injured were taken to hospitals here. One of the injured persons condition is stated to be critical, the said.

Reports of clashes have been received from other parts of south and some parts in the city as well.

Authorities have deployed police and paramilitary personnel in strength in the city for maintaining law and order.

A police official, while giving details of the operations, said security forces had launched a and cordoned the Draggad area of this morning following specific input regarding presence of militants in the area.

He said as the searches were being conducted, the militants fired on the forces, which led to an encounter.

In the ensuing gunfight, seven militants were killed, the said, adding that identity and group affiliation of the slain militants is being ascertained.

The operation is on and further details are awaited, the said.

Earlier this morning, a militant was killed while another surrendered before forces in Anantnag, the said.

Based on specific input, security forces launched a cordon and in Peth Dialgam area of in the early hours, he said.

The said that the militants were detected and security forces made repeated requests on loud speakers asking them to surrender, as per the standard operating procedure.

On this, the said, one of the militants (name withheld) came out of a house and surrendered.

He has been taken into custody, the said, adding, his family also helped the police in motivating him to come out of the house and surrender.

The other militant did not surrender and instead resorted to firing on forces which was retaliated and in which he was killed, he said.

The slain militant was identified as Rouf Khanday, the said, adding he had gone missing early this year and a photograph of him holding a gun was posted on in the last week of March.

His body has been handed over to the family for last rites.

Both militants were part of the outlawed militant organisation Hizbul Mujahideen, the said.