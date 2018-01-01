2 die from fireworks in Germany, no repeat of mass groping

Two people have died from injuries amid New Year celebrations in Germany, but the country avoided a repeat of the mass in from 2016, amid heightened security and efforts to protect women from



In the region outside Berlin, the dpa agency reported today that a 35-year-old man died after igniting fireworks, and a 19-year-old suffered fatal head injuries after he set off a



Police in reported seven cases of sexual harassment, while police reported 10 and seven arrests as several hundred thousand people celebrated at the city's Gate.Police sought to prevent a repeat of New Year 2016 in Cologne, when hundreds of women were groped and robbed, mostly by groups of migrants.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)