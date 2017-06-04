TRENDING ON BS
2 held for running fake Aadhaar card racket in Delhi

Police have also seized a few laptops & pen drives from the duo that contain details of fake cards

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The crime branch has also been asked to assist in the probe to identify whether more people were involved in the racket

The police have arrested two persons for allegedly running a fake Aadhaar card racket in outer Delhi's Mangolpuri.

The two accused Mohammad Saddam (25) and Mohit (23) were arrested from their houses in Mangolpuri, police said.



A complaint was received from Arun Singh, deputy director of the UIDAI, that issues Aadhaar cards.

The duo used to contact women and elderly with the assurance of getting their Aadhaar cards made. They used to later give fake Aadhaar cards to them.

The police have also seized a few laptops and pen drives from the duo that contain details of the fake cards.

People whom they gave Aadhaar cards will also be contacted to ascertain whether they were aware that fake Aadhaar cards were given to them.

The crime branch has also been asked to assist in the probe to identify whether more people were involved in the racket.

