2 held for running fake Aadhaar card racket in Delhi

Police have also seized a few laptops & pen drives from the duo that contain details of fake cards

Police have also seized a few laptops & pen drives from the duo that contain details of fake cards

The police have arrested two persons for allegedly running a fake card racket in outer Delhi's



The two accused Mohammad Saddam (25) and Mohit (23) were arrested from their houses in Mangolpuri, police said.



A complaint was received from Arun Singh, deputy director of the UIDAI, that issues cards.



The duo used to contact women and elderly with the assurance of getting their cards made. They used to later give fake cards to them.



The police have also seized a few laptops and pen drives from the duo that contain details of the fake cards.



People whom they gave cards will also be contacted to ascertain whether they were aware that fake cards were given to them.



The has also been asked to assist in the probe to identify whether more people were involved in the racket.

Press Trust of India