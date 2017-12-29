2 killed, 1 injured in road accident on Yamuna Expressway

-
ALSO READSix of family injured in road accident at Yamuna Expressway Australian tourist killed in road accident on Yamuna Expressway Australian killed in road accident on Yamuna Expressway 2 die after car ploughs into stationary vehicles in UP 19-year-old hit by car on Noida-Greater Noida E-way; killed
-
Two persons were killed and one was injured critically when a tanker hit their car on Yamuna Expressway, police said today.
The incident occurred near the ATS building on Agra-Noida road in the Rabupura area yesterday when the car was heading to Noida, they said.
Three persons, travelling in the car, were critically injured, police said, adding that they were rushed to Kailash hospital where two among them were declared as brought dead.
They have been identified as Sachin and Rohit.
The injured, Neeraj, is undergoing treatment.
Police said they have launched a manhunt against the driver who escaped the spot following the accident.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU