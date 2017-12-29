2 killed, 1 injured in road accident on Yamuna Expressway

Two persons were killed and one was injured critically when a tanker hit their car on Expressway, police said today.



The incident occurred near the on Agra- road in the Rabupura area yesterday when the car was heading to Noida, they said.



Three persons, travelling in the car, were critically injured, police said, adding that they were rushed to hospital where two among them were declared as brought dead.They have been identified as andThe injured, Neeraj, is undergoing treatment.Police said they have launched a manhunt against the who escaped the spot following the accident.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)