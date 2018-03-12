2 killed, 3 injured as car hits traffic signal pole

Two men were killed and three women injured when their car crashed into a traffic signal pole in Delhi's Mukherjee area, police said today. The incident occurred at around 2.45 am today when the of the car lost control over the vehicle and ended up hitting the central verge at T-Point, Hudson Lines, they said. The deceased have been identified as and Siddharth, both in their 20s. Three women occupants of the car, including the driver, sustained injuries, police said. The was under the influence of alcohol, said Aslam Khan, of Police (Northwest). Police said the woman was arrested after being discharged from the hospital. She had a learner's license. The car belonged to Dahiya's father.

The friends were returning from a fest in Amity, Noida when the incident happened. They had come to University for a drive, they said. After the car hit the pole it somersaulted twice before coming to a halt. Dahiya was a student of while the three women were students of Amity University, Noida. Siddharth was a student of Maharaja Surajmal Shiksha Sansthan.

