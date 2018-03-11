2 minors dead, 11 taken ill after consuming spurious tea

Two children died and 11 others were taken ill after consuming laced with some spurious substance in Bihar's district today, police said. The incident occurred at Ranauli village under station limits, the police said. A wedding was scheduled to be held in a house in the village tomorrow and the children had gone there to have morning The children, all minors, complained of and started vomiting after drinking the tea, and two of them fainted, of Town police station said. The two children, who had fainted, died when they were taken to a sorcerer for treatment, Sharma said. It is suspected that some spurious substance had been mixed with the The 11 other children were admitted to Sadar Hospital, Civil Surgeon Bindeshwar Sharma, said, adding that all of them were out of danger. The reason behind the death of the two minors could be ascertained after post-mortem examination, Sharma said.

