2 nabbed with one kg heroin in Nawanshahr

The Punjab police today arrested two persons with 1 kg heroin estimated to be worth Rs 5 crore in the international market.
Sukhwinder Singh alias Billu, a resident of Maula Wahidpur, and Daljit Singh, a resident of Chak Rauta, both villages under Garhshankar police station, were arrested near Neelowal village while they were travelling in a car, police said.
On seeing the police, they tried to flee but were nabbed, they said, adding one kg of heroin was recovered from them.
A case against them has been registered under relevant sections of the NDPS Act at Rahon police station.
While Singh was already booked in a murder case and two cases of narcotic smuggling, two cases are also pending against Sukhwinder Singh, police said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
