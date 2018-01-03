2 nabbed with one kg heroin in Nawanshahr

The police today arrested two persons with 1 kg estimated to be worth Rs 5 crore in the international market.



Sukhwinder Singh alias Billu, a resident of Maula Wahidpur, and Daljit Singh, a resident of Chak Rauta, both villages under station, were arrested near Neelowal village while they were travelling in a car, police said.



On seeing the police, they tried to flee but were nabbed, they said, adding one kg of was recovered from them.A case against them has been registered under relevant sections of the Act at station.While Singh was already booked in a case and two cases of narcotic smuggling, two cases are also pending against Sukhwinder Singh, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)