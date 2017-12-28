2 policemen, BSF jawan killed in separate accidents in JK

Two policemen and a BSF jawan were killed in two separate accidents in and areas of and Kashmir, police said today.



While two policemen were killed when their motorcycle was hit by a speedy truck in Shah Blode area of district, the BSF jawan here died after a container exploded during wielding at a shop in area of yesterday, a said.



The deceased policemen were identified as Mohammad Younis and Kumar."They were riding on a motorcycle when they were hit by an unidentified truck last evening, killing both of them," the said.A case has been registered and police is investigating the incident to identify the truck and bring the culprit to book, he added.In a separate incident, a BSF jawan, of 33rd battalion, got grievously injured when an exploded during wielding at a shop near Church Sungal Morh in area of district, police said."The jawan was evacuated to hospital where he succumbed to injuries," the said, adding that the police has registered a case and has started investigation into the matter.

