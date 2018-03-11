2-yrs after euthanasia appeal, youth wants to start life anew

Two years after a spinal cord injury had crippled him and took away his desire to live, 24-year-old of district has now started looking back at life with new hopes. Suman had raised the euthanasia debate in by seeking permission to end his life in the face of serious illness and abject poverty. But now his focus has changed. "No, I do not want to die any more," said Suman who is now able to walk with the help of a walker, thanks to the effort of a who is treating him free of cost. Das had shot off a letter to the on October 28, 2016 praying that he be allowed to opt for euthanasia after returning from a following a spinal cord He had to return from Bengaluru as the post-operation procedures involved high medical expenses which the poor labourer from Englishbazar block could not afford. "My son could not move his hands and feet after the in Bengaluru in mid-2016 and the hospital advised prolonged there which was very expensive," his mother told On return Suman had slipped into and wrote the letter to the district administration. A local NGO and his neighbours then came to his side, Devi recalled. While the neighbours motivated him to come out of depression, who is attached to the NGO came to his residence in the middle of 2017 and took the responsibility of bringing his life back on track. A couple of months back Suman showed signs of improvement managing to move his limbs, his mother said adding that her son is can now move a bit with Suman said, "I don't want to die any more.

I had almost given up hope of any recovery and hence wrote that letter in a moment of extreme But there is a new ray of hope now. I know I will be able to move out of my room and see the world again." Suman had lost his father at a young age and has a brother. Suman recalled he had suffered in early 2016 while unloading sacks of rice and had been referred to Kolkata by Hospital. From Kolkata he was referred to a medical facility in Bengaluru. Ghosh said Suman is young and his entire life lies ahead. "It is our job to treat patients and bring them back on life's track." Earlier this week the had recognised a 'living will' made by terminally-ill patients for passive euthanasia.

