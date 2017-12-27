20 TN fishermen released by SL govt, repatriated

As many as 20 fishermen, who were arrested on charges of poaching in Sri Lankan waters were repatriated today following their release by a there.



According to police, the fishermen from Karaikal, Ramanathapuram and Pudukottai districts were handed over to the at the international Maritime boundary line this morning by the Lankan authorities.



The fishermen were arrested in January and February this year, they said.More than 130 fishermen, arrested on various occasions, are still languishing in different prisons in Sri Lanka, P Sesuraja said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)