20-year-old gang-raped

A 20-year-old woman was allegedly abducted and sexually assaulted by four men here, police said today.



The four took the woman to a sugarcane field and then raped her, according to Iftekar Ahmed, the in-charge of Roja Police Station.



The girl subsequently lodged a complaint against Shahrukh, Naseemuddin, Arun and an unknown person. Based on the complaint, a case of gang-rape has been lodged against the four persons yesterday, Ahmed said today.Ahmed said the girl's father is lodged in jail in a case, and the four accused men are witness in the case.Police have sent the girl for medical examination.

