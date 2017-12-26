JUST IN
20-yr-old student drowns in Godavari river in AP

Press Trust of India  |  Rajamahendravaram (AP) 

A 20-year-old engineering student drowned in Godavari river in the East Godavari district, police said today.

The deceased, identified as K Ravichandra, went to the Pushkaraghat yesterday along with a friend to take bath when he got caught in the swirling river water, an official said.


As he got washed away, his friend rushed to inform the police and his parents.

Local swimmers searched for the victim and after about three hours, they found the body which was retrieved and sent for postmortem, the official said.

A case was registered in connection with the incident, he added.

First Published: Tue, December 26 2017. 10:40 IST

