20-yr-old student drowns in Godavari river in AP

A 20-year-old engineering student drowned in in the East Godavari district, police said today.



The deceased, identified as K Ravichandra, went to the Pushkaraghat yesterday along with a friend to take bath when he got caught in the swirling river water, an said.



As he got washed away, his friend rushed to inform the police and his parents.Local swimmers searched for the victim and after about three hours, they found the body which was retrieved and sent for postmortem, the said.A case was registered in connection with the incident, he added.

