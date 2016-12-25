2016: Year of absurd, hysterical events which convulsed India

An over enthusiastic devotee biting the ear of another to jump the queue at a temple, a man putting his wife for sale on Facebook and believe it or not an Air India plane falling off a crane on to a busy road - 2016 had all the mix of the ridiculous, the outlandish or downright ludicrous incidents.

The year was witness to incidents of all types being played out which made the readers sit up and take note of, some of them kooky and some tragic-comic.

Even serious crimes like murder seemed to have spawned by weird reasons like that of an 85-year-old man allegedly killing his wife and ailing son in their house in for using the air conditioner disregarding his diktat against it to bring down the power bill.

After the incident, Paul Painadathu allegedly tried to kill himself by hanging from the roof but could not climb the ladder due to his old age, police said.

Weird status updates on Facebook continued with a 30-year-old man from Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district allegedly posting a 'status update' on social networking site Facebook seeking to sell his wife for Rs 1 lakh, in order to clear his debts.

The woman lodged a police complaint over the objectionable post, following which a case was registered against her husband Dilip Mali.

In his Facebook post in Hindi, the man had also uploaded a photo of his wife and two-year-old daughter and mentioned his mobile number for "interested" people to "contact me".

Some freak mishaps also ended in tragedy as a 21-year-old youth died of an electric shock after he spat on a high tension wire.

Mohammed Yasin was chewing gutka and received shock from a high tension wire as he spat gutka on it from window of the room on the first floor.

took the cake when it came to a freak incident in which an AI aircraft collapsed during road transport!

The training aircraft, Airbus A-320, collapsed and suffered partial damage while being shifted by a crane from Begumpet airport to a training institute in Hyderabad.

The aircraft was being transported by road from Begumpet airport to Central Training Establishment at Ferozguda in Balanagar when the crane bars got bent down and the aircraft suddenly fell on a nearby compound wall.

Goofups galore put many people in unpleasant situations like Manmohan Singh, a 54-year-old farmer of UP's Pilibhit village.

Singh does not even know who is, but his banking facilities have been terminated for standing as "guarantor" for the liquor baron, who has defaulted on loan repayment and is facing money laundering charges.

Singh, a resident of Khajuria Naviram village under Bilsanda police station, was informed by Naand branch of that his two accounts were being frozen for standing as "guarantor" for Mallya.

Acting on instructions of BOB regional office, Mumbai, Manager Mange Lal froze Singh's accounts, one having a deposit of Rs 12,000 and the other Rs 4,000.

Singh says he does not even know Mallya or anything about his company. "Leave alone Mallya or Kingfisher, I have never travelled to Mumbai or even Lucknow," he said.

The farmer said he had taken a loan of Rs four lakh some two years ago for which he had submitted documents relating to his land with the bank.

Mallya's Airlines has been accused of defaulting on bank loans of over Rs 9,400 crore.

In Thane, a 40-year-old man bit a devotee's ear in his bid to enter into core area of a temple to offer prayer following which he was arrested.

Shivaji Nana Salunke alias Yuvraj was one among scores of devotees who had queued up at the Swayambhu Amarnath here yesterday on festival Mahashivratri to offer prayer.

Demonetisation move of the Centre also landed some persons in strange situations.

It was an experience that a 35-year-old man waiting in a queue outside a bank in Nashik must have wished he never had.

As he was standing outside a bank, he was spotted by his ex-lover, a 23-year-old woman.

However, what followed was not reunion of old lovers, but settling of an old score as the woman claimed that he had walked out of the relationship four years back.

The woman immediately informed her brother and father who came to the spot and allegedly thrashed him in full view of public and bank staffers and later, on her complaint, a case was registered against the man.

On the medical front, there was some good news for people suffering from unique problems.

A needle which got embedded into the body of a 12-year-old while he was playing, was removed by doctors in Thiruvananthapuram 22 years later.

The man, now aged 34, had approached doctors complaining of severe pain and swelling on his back side. A scan revealed the presence of a needle on his left buttock. The needle had penetrated his body accidentally when he was playing as a child.

Though he was rushed to a hospital, doctors could not trace it bank then and the family eventually forgot about it.

However, when Kiran Kumar developed pain and swelling, he was referred to the Medical College Hospital where a thorough examination revealed a rusted needle, which was then removed after a two hour-long surgery, they said.

In Nagpur, a 18-year-old boy had been living with a 18-cm long tail as his family did not see a doctor due to the social stigma and superstition attached to it.

A team of neurosurgeons at a government Super Specialty Hospital (SSH) successfully removed the tail, apparently the longest recorded so far, from the back of the boy after its abnormal growth turned painful for him.

But the parents as well as the child hid the fact all these years. The defect can be surgically corrected within few months of birth, the doctors said.

"When the size of the tail grew and a bone developed inside it, the tail began to press on the boy's back. It was cosmetically and psychologically disturbing for him. Hence the parents approached us," a doctor explained.

The patient was unable to sleep or sit properly.

Human tail generally manifests into problems related to bladder functioning - like lack of control of bowel.It can also result in pain and loss of function in lower limbs or legs.