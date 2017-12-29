2017, a relatively calm year for J&K

After a tumultuous 2016, witnessed a relatively calm year but there were many issues, including the legal challenge in the Supreme to Article 35-A of the Constitution pertaining to special residency laws of Jammu and Kashmir, that hogged national headlines.



However, one of the biggest stories emanating from in 2017 was the cancellation of by-poll to the seat -- vacated by Mehbooba Mufti in April last year -- in view of widespread violence during polling for seat by- which left nine persons dead and scores others injured.



As the street protests of 2016 had not fully died down even in the spring of 2017, the PDP- coalition was not keen on holding the by-elections so soon. However, Commission went ahead with the process of polls.The were disastrous on almost all fronts.Such were the apprehensions of trouble around elections that authorities snapped a day before the polling on 9 April for the seat.By the time polling ended, eight persons were dead -- with another succumbing few days later. Only seven per cent voters turned up to exercise their franchise.patriarch Farooq Abdullah, who lost in 2014,made a comeback to the Lok Sabha, defeating PDP candidate by over 10,000 votes -- a huge margin considering that only 88,951 votes were cast.A day after the polling for Srinagar, Tassaduq Hussain Mufti, brother of Mehbooba Mufti, asked the Commission to postpone the elections for Lok Sabha seat till the situation in the valley improved.Initially, the Commission pushed back the date for polling by a month but later cancelled the altogether.It was for the first time since 1991 that an could not be conducted in due to violence and apprehension of it spreading to entire valley.While the 1991 polls were not held in entire due to eruption of militancy, the bypoll had to be cancelled due to threat to law and order by stone-pelting people.The (NIA) stepped in to investigate the phenomenon of stone-pelting, especially as the youth were hampering the anti-militancy operations, after senior separatist leader admitted on camera that they were receiving funds to keep the pot boiling.Khan, several other separatist leaders and few were arrested by the NIA which found them allegedly involved in hawala trade, the proceeds of which were used for funding stone-pelting.Several businessmen, especially those involved in cross-Line of Control trade between and in Pakistan-occupied were investigated by the NIA.It was an aborted political take off for Tassaduq, the cinematographer turned politician, who was fielded by the PDP from the seat. However, his involvement with and continued as in May he was appointed the in the Chief Minister's Grievance Cell, a post he gave up in early December.Tassaduq was nominated as an MLC by his party, which was approved by the Yesterday, he was inducted into the Mehbooba cabinet.With the dust settling down, few videos emerged on depicting the security forces in poor light, which led to intense debate at national level on the tactics used by law enforcing agencies to deal with street protestors inOne of the videos showed a youth -- who was going for a condolence gathering after casting his vote on 9 April -- tied to the bonnet of a jeep by an and paraded through over 20 villages as a human shield.The incident prompted a former to say "Image of a 'stone pelter' tied in front of a jeep as a 'human shield', will for ever haunt the & the nation!".The other major issue that remained in the limelight was the legal challenge to Article 35-A of the Constitution, which allows to retain a passed by the then Maharaja of the state.The from outside Jammu and acquiring any immovable property in the state.As the Supreme is set to deliver a verdict on the validity of the law, the separatists threatened to launch a mass agitation in case the act was struck down by the apexThe separatists allege that repealing the law would lead to the Centre changing the demography of the Muslim-majority state by creating settlements on the pattern done by in Palestine.One of the biggest moves by the Centre with regard to was appointment of former IB chief Dineshwar Sharma in October as its for initiating a sustained dialogue with all stakeholders in the state.While Sharma visited the state twice since his appointment, he has not been able to make any headway as far as bringing the separatists to the dialogue table is concerned.On the social crime front, incidents of braid chopping created a fear psychosis in the valley as dozens of cases were reported from across the length and breadth ofAlthough similar incidents were reported from elsewhere in the country as early as first week of August, the first such incident was reported in towards later September.While police could not nab anyone involved in braid chopping incidents, it arrested several youth on the charges of inciting mobs on the pretext of protests against braid chopping.However, these incidents came to an abrupt halt towards the end of October and seems to have quickly disappeared from public memory.

