2017 brought multi-crore investment proposals to Jharkhand

Investment commitment of several crores of rupees, foundation stones of over a hundred projects and vigorous pursuing of the state's film policy were some of the highlights of 2017 in



got investment commitments to the tune of over Rs 3 crore with 210 MoUs being signed on February 16 and 17 during the two-day Momentum Global Investors Summit.



A total of 121 proposals were received by the industry, mines and geology departments. Most of the proposals were in the mining sector. This was followed by the IT and department with 30 proposals.To keep up the momentum, the state chose for the 'Momentum Summit'.Foundation stones of about 74 projects were laid. These projects have an estimated direct investment inflow of more than Rs 2100 crore and a potential of generating over 10,000 direct jobs, including sectors across food processing, automobile, manufacturing, education, Healthcare and textile.A third important event was held in Bokaro on December 20 when foundation stones for 105 companies were laid.This would fetch Rs 3,475 crore investment and generate 17,742 jobs, according to government sources.The is making efforts to provide employment to 50,000 youth in 2018-19, official sources said.The year saw construction of over 6,500 km of roads across the state and also increase of by about 32 per cent covering 30 hectare of land compared to only 22.65 hectare of land the earlier year.During the year, the government increased the minimum daily wages of construction workers from Rs 500 to Rs 700.The was recently allotted nearly 175 acres of land to set up a power plant of a capacity of 1600 MW generation in Godda district of the state.The year saw the government pursuing the state's film policy vigorously. The government approved more than 20 film shoot applications following recommendations from the Film Development Corporation.Several films shot in the state were released during the year.

