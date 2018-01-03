2017: JK Police purchases 18,100 bullet-proof jackets, 550

Over 18,000 bullet-proof jackets and 550 vehicles were purchased by and Police during the year 2017, JK (DGP), S P Vaid said today.



He added that over 23,000 bullet-proof patkas (turbans) were also purchased during that period.



"As many as 18,100 bullet-proof jackets and 550 different vehicles, which also include bullet-proof vehicles, have been purchased by the police department during the year 2017 for the safe and secure mobility of officers and jawans in the state", Vaid said.The DGP said 18,100 bullet-proof jackets have been purchased by the police department in 2017, and that 6,100 of them have already been received and distributed.Similarly, of the 23,000 bullet proof patkas purchased, according to Vaid, they have distributed 7,500 out of the 12,000 received so far.Vaid also informed about the Ministry of Home Affairs granting approximately Rs 2400 crore for construction of police colonies of in (3000 quarters) and (2000 quarters).

