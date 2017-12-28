2017: When artificial intelligence outsmarted humans

The year 2017 saw artificial intelligence bringing the stuff of science closer to reality by not only gaining foothold in all spheres of life, but also getting the better of humans in many fields.



From acquiring citizenship to outsmarting humans at complex games, from composing music to writing novels, from assisting doctors to helping fight judicial cases, artificial intelligence (AI) made its presence felt throughout the year.



is a term used to describe systems or machines that mimic the cognitive functions of human minds, such as learning and problem solving.Although by no means a new concept, the made headlines throughout the year.Perhaps, among the most talked about AI machines this year was Sophia, a humanoid robot designed by a company in Hong Kong, that was granted citizenship in - a country where women were not allowed to drive until recently.The move drew widespread criticism from women, who were distraught to see an AI machine being granted more rights than them.An called Libratus beat four human players in a Hold 'em Poker marathon match lasting 20 days, winning more than USD 1.5 millions worth of chips.Meanwhile, Google's 'DeepMind AlphaGo' defeated the world's top of the ancient Chinese board game of Go - considered to be more challenging for computers than chess.Getting AI machines to beat humans in complex games is just a part of developing systems that can have applications in medicine, as well as industries that require analysing large amount of data to make decisions.Already, systems and robots are helping doctors diagnose diseases and predict lifespans.Scientists at developed an that can detect life-threatening irregular heartbeats by quickly sifting through hours of heart rhythm data. The algorithm reportedly performs better than trained cardiologists.A team from in the US developed an AI tool that can predict whether someone will attempt suicide as far off as two years into the future with up to 80 per cent accuracy.The achievements of AI are not limited to the field of medicine.An Indian developed a website called LegitQuest with an AI powered that allows users to browse through millions of legal case records and find the most relevant results in seconds.The tool could help lawyers cut down on the time they take to conduct research before appearing for a case.Meanwhile, Stanford scientists have developed a system that can predict court decisions better than legal scholars, even with less information.Another AI system, called VALCRI (Visual Analytics for Sense-Making in Criminal Intelligence), developed by researchers from London can help solve crimes by taking over the laborious task of analysing clues and finding links that human investigators might have missed.Such systems could give human detectives like Sherlock Holmes a run for money, performing the tedious part a crime analyst's job in seconds.Apart from teaching machines to process data, researchers are also inculcating AI systems with creative capabilities.An AI robot 'Shimon' developed at Institute of in the US is trained to compose music inspired by the works of musicians - from Beethoven toA UK-based company developed an that can turn people's sketches into paintings reminiscent of the works by great artists such asNot only has the developing capabilities of AIs raised fears of a large section of human workforce losing jobs, many critics have pointed out the potential dangers of building machines that can "think like humans".A survey by researchers from in the UK and in the US showed that most researchers believe AI systems could outperform humans in all tasks within the next 45 years, and that all human jobs will be automated in the next 120 years.Even renowned British warned that the creation of powerful may turn out to be "the worst thing ever to happen to humanity" despite its potential benefits.However, in a study published in the journal Science this month, researchers found that it is unlikely that AI systems will replace people in all jobs.Instead computer systems, which get better with experience, will transform the economy and the nature of a lot of human jobs.For now, there is little need to panic. Despite many feats, AI is still far from world domination.An AI robot that took a college entrance exam in managed to barely scrape a passing grade.An in the US, trained to write the next Game of Thrones novel, spun out five chapters of comical literary nonsense.Like every other technological innovation in the past, AI too has its set of pros and cons. While its potential applications and benefits are huge, in wrong hands, the could indeed spell dire consequences for humans.One thing is for certain: AI systems are here to stay, and with time they will only get smarter.

