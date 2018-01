24-member Indian team for British Junior Open Squash

A 24-member Indian team will take part in the prestigious British Junior Open Squash to be held in from January 3 to 7.



The players will be competing in various categories in the championship, a SRFI press release said.



Last year Indian lad Velavan Senthilkumar had won the boys under-19 title beating Abhay Singh in the final while Adhitya Raghavan had finished third.The following players will take part in the tourney: Boys: Under-13: Yuvraj Wadhwani, Arnav Tevatia; U-15: Neel Joshi, Tanay Punjabi, Arnaav Sareen, Kanhav Nanavati, Shreyas Mehta; U-17: Saksham Choudhary, Utkarsh Baheti, Veer Chotrani, Tushar Shahani, Yash Fadte; U-19: Aryaman Adik, Yash Bhargava, Rutvik Rau, Aryan Parekh,Girls: Under-15: Ananya Dabke, Aishwarya Khubchandani; U-17: Sanya Vats, Yoshna Singh, Samita Sivakumar; U-19: Ashita Pranaya Bhengra, Aaradhana Kasturiraj.Coaches: Surbhi Misra, Puneet Singh.

