'25 pc jobs in BFSI to face existential threat by 2022'

Around 25 per cent of existing jobs in space are expected to face existential threat by 2022, as the sector is witnessing rising adoption of to increase efficiency, says a report.



According to the FICCI- and EY - Future of Jobs - report, by 2022, 20-25 per cent of existing jobs in banking, and (BFSI) sector will face existential threat, while 15-20 per cent of workforce in the sector would be deployed in new jobs that do not exist today.



"The sector has been shifting gears from a and is witnessing an increasing advent of robotic process (robotic process automation/chatbots) to increase efficiency and productivity in the day-to-day processes," said Abizer Diwanji, Partner and National Leader, Financial Services, EYDiwanji further added that "these technologies are taking over not only rule-based jobs but also jobs that require knowledge-based activities. Therefore, the impact on jobs in terms of skill-sets is expected to be significant in this sector".As per the report, some of the threatened jobs in the sector are data entry operator, data verification personnel, teller,On the other hand, new job roles in sector will include cyber security specialist, credit analyst, robot programmer, architect and process modeler expert.Around 68 per cent of respondents surveyed said supply chain optimisation through like chatbots and is transforming the Indian sector.Moreover, Indian banks are looking to bring in robotics into their branches as digital assistants to interact with and assist customers in day-to-day activities." has a time window of 2-3 years before the effects of like AI, Internet of things, machine learning, and analytics among others begin to have an impact on and society," said Anurag Malik, Partner - People & Organisation, Advisory Services, EY.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)