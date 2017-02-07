Till January 2017, 288 AIFs registered with Sebi

Sebi
started registering AIFs
since August 12, 2012.
As on January 2017, a total of 288 AIFs
are registered with the Sebi, the latest data showed.
Of these, seven AIFs
got the capital markets
watchdog's nod last month, while about 100 had procured the nod in 2016.
Among the newly-registered AIFs
are Lake Shore India
Retail Venture Fund, Sundaram Alternative Investment Trust, Edelweiss Special Opportunities Fund, Reliance
Event Opportunities Trust, IIFL Alternative Opportunities Fund and Brick Eagle India
Affordable Housing Trust.
AIFs
are funds established or incorporated in India
for the purpose of pooling in capital from Indian and foreign investors for investing as per a pre-decided policy.
Under the Sebi
guidelines, AIFs
can operate broadly in three categories. Sebi
rules apply to all AIFs, including those operating as private equity funds, real estate funds and hedge funds, among others.
The regulator had notified in May 2012, the guidelines or this class of market intermediaries.
The category-I AIFs
are those funds that get incentives from the government, Sebi
or other regulators and include social venture funds, infrastructure funds, venture capital funds and SME funds.
The Category-III AIFs
are those trading with a view to make short-term returns and include hedge funds among others. The Category-II AIFs
can invest anywhere in any combination but are prohibited from raising debt, except for meeting their day-to-day operational requirements.
These AIFs
include private equity funds, debt funds or fund of funds, as also all others falling outside the ambit of above two other categories.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU