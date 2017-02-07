Till January 2017, 288 AIFs registered with Sebi

regulator Securities and Exchange Board of (Sebi) has allowed as many as 288 entities to set up (AIFs) over four-and-half years.

started registering since August 12, 2012.

As on January 2017, a total of 288 are registered with the Sebi, the latest data showed.

Of these, seven got the capital watchdog's nod last month, while about 100 had procured the nod in 2016.

Among the newly-registered are Lake Shore Retail Venture Fund, Sundaram Alternative Investment Trust, Edelweiss Special Opportunities Fund, Event Opportunities Trust, IIFL Alternative Opportunities Fund and Brick Eagle Affordable Housing Trust.

are funds established or incorporated in for the purpose of pooling in capital from Indian and foreign investors for investing as per a pre-decided policy.

Under the guidelines, can operate broadly in three categories. rules apply to all AIFs, including those operating as private equity funds, real estate funds and hedge funds, among others.

The regulator had notified in May 2012, the guidelines or this class of market intermediaries.

The category-I are those funds that get incentives from the government, or other regulators and include social venture funds, infrastructure funds, venture capital funds and SME funds.

The Category-III are those trading with a view to make short-term returns and include hedge funds among others. The Category-II can invest anywhere in any combination but are prohibited from raising debt, except for meeting their day-to-day operational requirements.

These include private equity funds, debt funds or fund of funds, as also all others falling outside the ambit of above two other categories.