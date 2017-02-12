2G scam: Kanimozhi allowed to travel abroad

A special court has allowed Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader Kanimozhi, an accused in the 2G spectrum allocation case, to travel abroad for five days this month.

Special Judge O P Saini allowed the MP to travel to Rwanda and Uganda from February 19 to 24 after noting that the travel was not a private visit but part of an official delegation, as she was required to accompany the Vice-President of India on his visit to these countries.

The court, however, put several conditions on her and asked her to furnish a surety bond of Rs 2.5 lakh. It also warned the accused not to tamper with any evidence or try to contact any witness during her stay abroad and directed her to file details of her places of stay and telephone numbers.

"She has always been diligent in attending the court and has given no occasion to any quarter to question her conduct in the court. As such, there is no material on record to apprehend that she may misuse the liberty of travelling abroad, if granted to her. Moreover, the foreign travel to be undertaken by her is not a private visit, but part of official delegation...," the court said.

It noted that the case was at the stage of final arguments and her personal presence was not always necessary.

In her application, the leader stated that pursuant to her duties as Member of Parliament, she was required to accompany the Vice-President. She said that the visit was official in nature.

The CBI, which initially opposed her application, submitted that it had no objection to her prayer, except that she must make a firm statement that she has informed the Rajya Sabha Secretariat/office of the Vice-President about the pendency of the case.

At this, the MP told the court that the Secretariat of the Vice President has been informed about the pendency of the case.

Besides Kanimozhi, former telecom minister A Raja and former telecom secretary Siddharth Behura are also accused, along with 14 others, in the 2G spectrum case.

In its charge sheet, the has alleged a loss of Rs 30,984 crore to the exchequer in allocation of 122 licences for 2G spectrum, which was scrapped by the Supreme Court on February 2, 2012. All the accused, who are out on bail, have denied the allegations levelled against them by the