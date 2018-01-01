2nd unit of NTPC project at Kudgi begins commercial operation

The second unit of at Kudgi in the state has commenced commercial operations, benefiting Karnataka, Tamil Nadu,Telangana, and



The major beneficiary will be Karnataka, which will get an allocation of 54 per cent of power generated from the two plants in district.



With commercial operation of the second plant yesterday, power generation capacity of its Kudgi project increased to 1,600 MW, said in a release.said two of the three units it planned in Vijayapura, each with 800 MW power generation capacity, have started operations.It said power generated from this project is expected to substantially mitigate the power deficit of the beneficiaries.said the second unit is its first project in with a state-of-the-art plant."The state-of-the-art plant has super criticaltechnology and high efficiency, thereby minimising theemissions and protecting the environment," said.The first unit commenced commercial generation onJuly 31 this year and has nearly generated 1,900 millionunits at a Plant Load Factor of 63.76 per cent as on December 31.said the third unit is in an advanced stageof readiness and was likely to commence commercial generation this year.The power is being evacuated to the southern grid through the 400 KV lines, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)