3-day polio drive begins in Haryana

About 23 lakh children between 0-5 age group were covered on the first day of a three-day polio campaign in Haryana, state said today. The first day of the sub-national intensified immunisation saw at least 57 per cent of the targeted 40 lakh children getting pulse-polio drops across all the districts of the state, Vij said. This campaign would continue for another two days by way of house-to-house activity to trace and administer polio drops to the remaining children, the said. As many as 16,110 booths were set up and around 67,000 people, comprising officials of the state health department, anganwadi workers, accredited social health activists (Asha) and volunteers, are carrying out this campaign, Vij added. During this round, special attention has been paid to high-risk areas like slums, isolated hutments, brick kilns, floating or migrating population and construction sites so that no child is left uncovered in these areas. Approximate 1,500 mobile teams will be working during the activity to cover all children in undeserved and poorly approachable areas.

