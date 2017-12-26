JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Indian Army kills three Pak soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir

Boult leads New Zealand to Windies series sweep in rain
Business Standard

3 killed, 2 injured in road accident in UP's Bijnor

Press Trust of India  |  Bijnor (UP) 

Three people were killed in an head-on collision between a motorcycle and a three-wheeler auto here, police said today.

The accident took place yesterday on Ganj road here, when a speeding motorcycle crashed into a passenger laden three- wheeler auto, the police said.


The bikers-- Dinesh (22) and Raisu (35)--died on the spot , they said, adding the injured auto passengers were rushed to a nearby hospital where one passenger, Bunty (27), succumbed to injuries.

The bodies were handed over to family members after post-mortem, the police added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, December 26 2017. 13:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements