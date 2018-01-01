JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

VECV sales up 49.5 pc at 6,087 units in December

Barack Obama names his 2017 favourite books, songs
Business Standard

3 killed, 4 injured after being run over by speeding truck

Press Trust of India  |  Sambhal (UP) 

Three persons were killed and four others injured today when a speeding truck ran over them on the Sambhal-Moradabad road here, police said.

The accident occurred this morning when the truck collided with a pickup truck and later ran over the persons, who were sitting next to a bonfire, Circle Officer, Sambhal, Gamleshwar Viltoria said.


The impact of the collision was so huge that the pickup truck overturned, he said.

The deceased have been identified as Mukesh (58), Islam (45) and Jabar Singh (40).

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, police said.

The injured persons are undergoing treatment at a hospital, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, January 01 2018. 15:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements