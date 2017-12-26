3 killed in accidents in UP

Three people were killed and a woman was injured in separate accidents in the city, police said today.



Yesterday, Bind (48) was killed and his mother was injured when their bike was hit by a truck near Ghat railway station, they said.



In other incident, Mulayam Yadav (22) was killed when his tractor was hit by a truck in Nandganj area. Devanyi Devi (48) died after being hit by a train while she was crossing a railway line in Dildar Nagar area, they said.

