3 killed in accidents in UP

Press Trust of India  |  Ghazipur (UP) 

Three people were killed and a woman was injured in separate accidents in the city, police said today.

Yesterday, Mukesh Bind (48) was killed and his mother was injured when their bike was hit by a truck near Ghazipur Ghat railway station, they said.


In other incident, Mulayam Yadav (22) was killed when his tractor was hit by a truck in Nandganj area. Devanyi Devi (48) died after being hit by a train while she was crossing a railway line in Dildar Nagar area, they said.

Tue, December 26 2017.

