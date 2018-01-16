3 killed in bull-taming sports in Tamil Nadu

Three persons were killed during the traditional bull taming sports of and Manjavirattu held today as part of festivities in different places in Two spectators died watching the Manjavirattu (a bull- taming sport slightly different from Jallikattu) at Siravayal in neighbouring Sivaganga district, police said. In Aavarangaadu in district, a person named Solai Pandian was gored to death by a raging bull during With this, the toll in the bull taming sport this season has risen to four.

A 19-year old spectator was gored to death by a bull at Palamedu in this district yesterday. At the world famous in Alanganallur near here, at least 25 people were injured today. K Palaniswami inaugurated the event, which saw the participation of nearly 1,100 bulls and 1,500 sportsmen, who vied for honours. Later, speaking to reporters, he said the bulls were not ill-treated. Deputy O Panneerselvam, who was also present, said a permanent venue would be set up for organising in Alanganallur. A large number of spectators, including foreign tourists, thronged Alanganallur village and cheered the competitors. The winners received prizes, ranging from gold coins to furniture. Security arrangements had been made with deployment of around 1,200 police personnel for safety, police said. Medical teams were also present on the spot. The sport, synonymous with festivities in this region, returned in its full traditional gaiety during the festive period after a gap of three seasons, last year. remained banned following a order in May 2014 before the last year brought an ordinance to facilitate its conduct at the height of a massive protest held at in Chennai and several places across the state.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)