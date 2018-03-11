JUST IN
3 killed in separate hit-and-run cases

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Three men died today in two separate hit-and-run incidents in Dwarka here, the police said. In the first incident, two men -- Dharmendra and Ashok -- were returning from their office on a motorcycle today morning when a Scorpio hit them in Dhul Siras area, a police official said. In another incident from Jaffarpur Kalan area, a DTC conductor was killed after being hit by a car, the official said. All three of them were declared brought dead in the hospital.

Both cars fled the spot and a search has begun for the accused, he said.

