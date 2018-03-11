3 killed in separate hit-and-run cases

Three men died today in two separate hit-and-run incidents in here, the police said. In the first incident, two men -- and Ashok -- were returning from their office on a motorcycle today morning when a Scorpio hit them in Dhul Siras area, a said. In another incident from Jaffarpur Kalan area, a was killed after being hit by a car, the said. All three of them were declared brought dead in the hospital.

Both cars fled the spot and a search has begun for the accused, he said.

