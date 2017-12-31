3 of family found dead at their house in Delhi

Three members of a family, including an eight-year-old boy, were found dead at their house in southwest Delhi's this morning, police said.



(38) was found hanging from the ceiling fan in his room. The bodies of his wife were found in the bed.



In another room, his 12-year-old daughter was found lying in bed. She was rushed to a hospital and is undergoing treatment.It appeared to be a case of killing-cum-suicide, police said.Ajay's elder brother's family lives in the neighbourhood. The brother's children had gone to Ajay's home to ask to play with them.When they reached there, they found hanging from a fan while the other members were found unconscious. Their neighbours rushed them to separate hospitals.The children were rushed to one hospital and their parents to another. The couple and their son were declared dead while the daughter was saved, police said.Shibesh Singh, of Police (Dwarka), said the bodies had been sent for postmortem and the daughter was undergoing treatment.A suicide note addressed to Ajay's mother and sister was found from the spot. It read that was depressed.worked as a Around one and a half years ago, his elder brother committed suicide and since then had been looking after his brother's family, police said.He spiraled into depression after his brother's death and was facing financial issues in his business.It is suspected he was reeling under the pressure of running two families and took the extreme step.His wife, son and daughter had strangulation marks on their necks. Police are probing whether Manju was killed. It is also being probed whether the children were given some poisonous substance.

