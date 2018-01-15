30,711 dog bite incidents in Srinagar in last 6 yrs: J K govt

The today said 30,711 dog bite cases have been reported in during the last six years. of State for Housing and Urban Development Asiea Naqash told the that 30,711 dog bite cases were registered at an anti-rabies clinic at the in from to up to September. She was replying to the call attention motion of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) MLC Of these 7,000 cases were registered in 2012-13, followed by 6,041 cases in 2013-14, 4,917 cases in 2014-15, 5,100 cases in 2015-16, 5,120 cases in and 2,533 cases in up to September, Naqash said. She said the Municipal Corporation (SMC) has been working to tackle the situation. Due to implementation of various strategies, stray bite cases as per the available reports at the hospital over the last few years revealed that there has been around 30 per cent decline in the number of dog bites from 7,000 in to 5,120 in 2016-17, the said.

