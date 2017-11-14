300% rise in PAN applications post demonetisation: CBDT

JUST IN
Demonetisation: Income Tax to issue notices to suspicious cash depositors
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

There was a 300 per cent jump in the number of applications for PAN (Permanent Account Number) post demonetisation, the 
Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said on Tuesday.

CBDT Chairman Sushil Chandra said while there were around 2.5 lakh PAN applications per month earlier, after the Centre announced to scrap high value currency notes in November last year, the number rose to 7.5 lakh.

He added that the department was taking a number of measures to curb black money and that steps such as no cash transaction of above Rs 2 lakh was a move in that direction.

"All these measures and demonetisation will act as solutions to curb the use and generation of black money in the country," the CBDT chief said

"More and more people applying for PAN means they want to keep their businesses and financial transactions clean," the CBDT chief added.

PAN is a 10-digit alphanumeric number, which is alloted by the Income Tax (IT) department to an individual, firm or entity. About 33 crore PAN cards have been issued in the country till now.

The CBDT is the policy-making body of the I-T department.
First Published: Tue, November 14 2017. 21:02 IST

