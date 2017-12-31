33 PIOs in Queen's New Year Honours list

Thirty three Indian-origin people are among several individuals who have been recognised in Elizabeth's New Year Honours list for their services to the



Pratibha Laxman Gai, and chairwoman of electron microscope, University of York, has been awarded Damehood for services to and technology.



She has the distinction of creating the first microscope that has the ability of perceiving at the atomic scale.Other Indian-origin individuals included in the list include nine recipient of Order of the (OBEs), 16 Members of the (MBEs) and 7 Medals (BEMs).Prominent among winners of the OBE honour include Jarnail Singh Athwal (for services to business and charity, Datchet, Berkshire); Charanjit Bountra, of translational medicine, (for services to translational medical research); (for services to local and to charity, London) and Rilesh Kumar Jadeja (for services to people with disabilities, London).Those honoured with MBE include Onkardeep Singh Bhatia, Bobby Gurbhej Singh Dev, Gillian Dillon, Atulkumar Bhogilal Patel, Mubeen Yunus Patel, Gurmit Singh Randhawa, Shyamal Kanti Sengupta, ProfThe damehood and other honours will be conferred at the by and other members of the royal family at various times in 2018.

