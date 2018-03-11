38 IPS officials transferred by Telengana govt

: In a major reshuffle, the government today transferred 38 IPS officials and appointed new Police Commissioners for and Cyberabad Commissionerates here. A Government Order tonight said that Anjani Kumar, currently Additional DGP (Law & Order), has been transferred and posted as of Police, City, relieving V V Srinivasa Rao, from full additional charge. of Police,(Special Intelligence Branch) V C Sajjanar was transferred and posted as of Police, Cyberabad,while Shandeep Shandilya, the current of Police, Cyberabad on promotion,was posted as General of Police, Railways and Road Safety, it said. T Krishna Prasad, presently General of Police, (Railways & Road Safety) was transferred and posted as General, Santosh Mehra, General of Police, who is waiting for posting was posted as Director, RBVRR State Police Academy in place of Jitender, transferred and posted as Additional DGP (Law & Order). Shikha Goel, of Police, CID was transferred and posted as Additional Commissiiner of Police (Crimes and SIT), in place of Swathi Lakra, posted as IGP (Law & Order). The in-charge V V Srinivasa Rao, was transferred and posted as Chairman, State Level Police Recruitment Board. Commissionerof PoliceSudheer Babu, was transferred and posted as Joint of Police, Rachakonda, whileV Ravinder, Joint of Police, Traffic, City, was transferred and posted as of Police, Joel Davis, of Police, Central Zone, Hyderabad, has been transferred and posted as of Police, Siddipet in place of V Shiva Kumar, who has been transferred. R Rama Rajeshwari, of Police, waiting for posting, has been posted as of Police, of Police, of Police and Deputy Commissioners of Police were among those who were transferred and given new postings.

