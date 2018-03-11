38 IPS officials transferred by Telengana govt

-
: In a major reshuffle, the Telangana government today transferred 38 IPS officials and appointed new Police Commissioners for Hyderabad and Cyberabad Commissionerates here. A Government Order tonight said that Anjani Kumar, currently Additional DGP (Law & Order), has been transferred and posted as Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad City, relieving V V Srinivasa Rao, from full additional charge. Inspector General of Police,(Special Intelligence Branch) V C Sajjanar was transferred and posted as Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad,while Shandeep Shandilya, the current Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad on promotion,was posted as Additional Director General of Police, Railways and Road Safety, it said. T Krishna Prasad, presently Director General of Police, (Railways & Road Safety) was transferred and posted as Director General, Road Safety Authority. Santosh Mehra, Additional Director General of Police, who is waiting for posting was posted as Director, RBVRR Telangana State Police Academy in place of Jitender, transferred and posted as Additional DGP (Law & Order). Shikha Goel, Inspector General of Police, CID was transferred and posted as Additional Commissiiner of Police (Crimes and SIT), in place of Swathi Lakra, posted as IGP (Law & Order). The in-charge Hyderabad Police Commissioner V V Srinivasa Rao, was transferred and posted as Chairman, Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board. Warangal City Commissionerof PoliceSudheer Babu, was transferred and posted as Joint Commissioner of Police, Rachakonda, whileV Ravinder, Joint Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Hyderabad City, was transferred and posted as Commissioner of Police, Warangal City. Joel Davis, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Zone, Hyderabad, has been transferred and posted as Commissioner of Police, Siddipet in place of V Shiva Kumar, who has been transferred. R Rama Rajeshwari, Superintendent of Police, waiting for posting, has been posted as Superintendent of Police, Jogulamba Gadwal District. Some Supreintendents of Police,Assistant Superintendents of Police and Deputy Commissioners of Police were among those who were transferred and given new postings.
