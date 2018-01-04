4 died, 5 injured in fire in Mumbai

Four people, including two children died and five were seriously injured after an upper floor of a residential building in suburban caught fire here today, an said.



" Fire Brigade got call at am about fire at the fourth floor of Ground plus at in Andheri East. Our fire brigade personnel along with the fire fighting system and ambulance reached at the spot at 2.34 am and swung into action to douse the fire," said an from Disaster Management Unit of



"Firemen covered the fire from all side at 4.20 AM. A total of nine people were injured of which four were declared brought dead by the nearby hospital," said an from Disaster Management Unit ofHe said that five people have received burn injuries and are admitted inTheir condition is stable, he added.The people who were dead were identified as Sakina Kapasi, Mohin Kapasi, Tasleem Kapasi and Dawood Kapasi.The cause of fire is not known yet and will be ascertained after an investigation into the incident, the said.

