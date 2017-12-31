4 jawans, 3 terrorists killed in pre-dawn attack in Pulwama:

Heavily armed terrorists today launched a pre-dawn attack on a camp in district of south Kashmir, killing four personnel of the force and injuring three others, a security forces said.



said the bodies of two terrorists have also been recovered while one more is believed to have been killed.



"Four jawans have been martyred and three others are injured. The bodies of two terrorists have also been recovered. We believe another terrorist has also been killed," Yadav toldHe said intermittent firing is still going on and one terrorist is believed to be holed up in building block.A officials said the "heavily armed militants stormed the camp at about 2 am. They were armed with under- barrel grenade launchers and automatic weapons. They were challenged by camp sentries."Yadav told the terrorists fired indiscriminately injuring three personnel.One of the injured personnel was identified as Saifuddin, a resident of Nowgam here, officials said.of Police S P said security forces had inputs about an impending militant strike in the Valley for the past three days.Terming the attack as "unfortunate", said as long as keeps sending militants, security forces and people of will continue to go through this."There was an input from the last two-three days.They (militants) were trying. They probably could not get a place and time earlier. So, they struck last night," told reporters here.The camp also serves as training centre for troops inducted for counter-militancy operations in Valley.A Police team is also co-located with in this camp.

